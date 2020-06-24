Manchester City Star Sergio Aguero In Doubt For The Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero could miss the Champions League clash Real Madrid in the reverse fixture of the tie.

Aguero injured his knee during the 5-0 victory against Burnley in the Premier League and he is expected to undergo a knee operation in Barcelona later this week.

“A little while ago I spoke with him. He got stuck on the knee that had already been hurting him during the week,” Aguero’s father, Leonel del Castillo, told Radio La Red.

“It was the meniscus so today, on Tuesday, they will do an MRI and they are going to see the severity of the injury.

“I calculate that they will operate on him in Barcelona on Thursday or Friday, where he did it the last time,” he explained.

The Argentine attacker would miss the remainder of the Premier League fixtures.

source:- fcnaija

