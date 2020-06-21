Manchester City Edging Towards Deal For Bulgarian Wonderkid Filip Krastev

Manchester City are close to agreeing terms with Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia for talented teenager Filip Krastev.

The midfielder was wanted by Leicester City but looks poised to finalise terms next week.

The deal for the 18-year old midfielder is likely to see him return to Sofia until the end of the year.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

A Bulgaria Under-19 international, Krastev has impressed for Slavia Sofia over the past couple of seasons.

He has been at the club for a decade, having joined Slavia Sofia’s youth academy in 2010.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are monitoring developments with City full-back Kyle Walker.

Bayern Munich have offered £36m for Leroy Sane but it is below City’s valuation.

source:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

