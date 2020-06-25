Manchester City Confirm Barcelona Trip For Sergio Aguero

Manchester City has confirmed Sergio Aguero’s trip to Barcelona for further examination of his knee injury after the Argentine superstar ruptured his knee in the 5-0 win against Burnley in their last Premier League clash.

The former Atletico Madrid limped off in the first half on Monday during the big win against Burnley and the Manchester City directors have now confirmed that the striker will travel to Barcelona o see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination.

“Everyone at City wishes Sergio the best with his recovery.”

Manchester City will take a trip to Spain, Barcelona to be precise and he would miss the remainder of the Premier League matches for the Etihad outfit.

source:- fcnaija

