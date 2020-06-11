Man Who Supplies Logistics To Boko Haram Caught By NSCDC In Borno

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Borno Command, has arrested a suspected Boko Haram logistics supplier, PM News reports.

NSCDC Commandant, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed that the suspect was caught with a car filled with fuel and other commodities.

Abdullahi said that the suspect, 35-year-old Bakura Ibrahim was arrested on June 6, at the Muna Garage along Gamboru Ngala Road, Maiduguri.

He said that some of the items found with him included 24 Jerry cans of 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), seven cartons of traditional medicine, 10 bags of fishing hooks and nets, and sex enhancement drugs.

According to him, the command has recorded tremendous success in the fight against crime through collaboration with security agencies in the state.



“We have since moved forward from sharing intelligence to arresting culprits and handing them to the relevant department for prosecution,” he said.

So far, the command has arrested three high profile Boko Haram terrorists and handed them to military authorities for necessary action in 2020.

