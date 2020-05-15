Man who battered wife to be arraigned Friday

By Adebisi Onanuga, Oziegbe Okoeki and Tajudeen Adebanjo
A man, Afobaje Maiyegun, who allegedly battered his wife and was filmed in a viral video boasting about the assault has been arrested by the police in Lagos.
Lagos Coordinator of Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said he will be charged to court on Friday.
Vivour-Adeniyi said on Thursday that Maiyegun dared his bleeding wife to call police on him, saying he was “waiting for her police”.
She said a team of DSVRT reached out to ACP Gbolahan Odugbemi, Area Commander, Area J Police Station, who arrested Maiyegun.
It was gathered that this was not the first time Maiyegun would beat his wife.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday reminded residents of the state’s zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, warning that perpetrators will face the full weight of the law.