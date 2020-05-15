Categories
News

Man who battered wife to be arraigned Friday

By Adebisi Onanuga, Oziegbe Okoeki and Tajudeen Adebanjo

A man, Afobaje Maiyegun, who allegedly battered his wife and was filmed in a viral video boasting about the assault has been arrested by the police in Lagos.

Lagos Coordinator of Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said he will be charged to court on Friday.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Read Also: Police arrest assault, rape suspect in Enugu

Vivour-Adeniyi said on Thursday that Maiyegun dared his bleeding wife to call police on him, saying he was “waiting for her police”.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

She said a team of DSVRT  reached out to ACP Gbolahan  Odugbemi, Area Commander, Area J Police Station, who arrested Maiyegun.

Trending Now!  Fed Govt frowns as states reopen Mosques, Churches

It was gathered that this was not the first time Maiyegun would beat his wife.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday reminded residents of the state’s zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, warning that perpetrators will face the full weight of the law.

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!