Man Utd ‘Will Turn To Back-Up Target’ If Jadon Sancho Transfer Falls Through

Manchester United will reportedly approach another Bundesliga star if they are unable to complete the highly-anticipated transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

England international Sancho has enjoyed another prolific campaign in Germany, scoring 17 goals and contributing 19 assists across all competitions.

However, the 20-year-old’s proposed move to Old Trafford this summer is in jeopardy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – with many clubs expected to be financially hamstrung in the upcoming transfer window.

And while United have been backed to get the deal for Sancho over the line, the Red Devils have lined up a secondary target in case they miss out.

That target is Wales international Rabbi Matondo, who – like Sancho – came through the ranks at Manchester City before moving to Schalke last year for £11million.

Matondo is able to operate across the forward line and Wales boss Ryan Giggs is sure to be able to provide his former club with information on the 19-year-old.

He has scored one goal in 14 appearances this season, which came during a 3-1 win over title-hopefuls RB Leipzig in September.

Matondo, who is contracted until 2023, has often taken a seat on the bench but started Schalke’s final game before the season was suspended in March – a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim.

The former Cardiff City youth player is expected to cost far less than Sancho – who is valued upwards of £100million – so he may prove a more attainable target amid a period of financial uncertainty.

However, United are said to be concerned that Matondo’s style of play is too similar to existing right-winger Daniel James.

Schalke return to action on Saturday to face rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby at 2:30pm, so Sancho and Matondo could face off as they look to impress their Old Trafford suitors.

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

