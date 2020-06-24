Man United Vs Sheffield: Blades Will Play Like Wounded Animal – Ole

Ahead of Manchester United’s first match back at Old Trafford after the Covid-19 break, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of Sheffield United.

The Blades have failed to win their past games, playing out a goalless draw against Aston Villa and losing 3-0 to Newcastle United while the Red Devils drew 1-1 in London against Jos Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the absence of two influential members of Sheffield United, Dean Henderson, who cannot play against his parent club while on loan and John Egan who is supended for the encounter, Solskjaer believes Chris Wilder will get his side fired up and they will fight like wounded lions.

Ole told Manutd.com: “I don’t know Chris [Wilder] well but I know Chris well enough to know he’s got his team fired up for this game after a disappointing loss against Newcastle.

“I’m sure that he’s challenged his team to go to Old Trafford and prove what they’ve proved the whole season. It’s great to play again but I don’t think there’s any better time now than before.

“Sometimes a wounded animal is worse to play against. For me, I’m sure we’ll get a Sheffield United team that’s fired up.”

In the reverse fixture, Man United and Sheffield played out a 3-3 draw. The Red Devils are currently placed fifth with 46 points while the Blades sit seventh with 44 points.

source:- fcnaija

