Man United Offer New Contract To Youngster After Old Videos Of Him At TB Joshua’s Church Emerged

Angel Gomes, the Manchester United youngster who attended TB Joshua’s church in Lagos in 2016 could be set to sign a contract extension with the former Premier League champions.

This much has been suggested by manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ahead of their Premier League return against Tottenham.

Gomes is out of contract at the end of the month and could leave as a free agent after failing to agree new terms over 18 months of talks.

Solskjaer believes the 19-year-old midfielder may well decide to stay but will wish him well if he walks away from the club on June 30.

‘Angel is a top kid we’ve had at the club for so many years,’ said Solskjaer. ‘We’ve offered him a deal and hopefully he’ll take that and if not I wish him all the best. From what I understand it’s not too far away – if not we’ll wish him all the best.’

United play their first game after lockdown at Tottenham on Friday night when Odion Ighalo will be available after extending his loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021, having scored four goals in his first eight games for United.

Solskjaer added: ‘We’re delighted Odion is staying with us. We had a good conversation with his club and he’s made a great impact. It’s very pleasing, he’s another option, a goal scorer, and in and around the dressing room he’s great. Let’s hope he can finish what he started.’

United will also have Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford fit again to face Spurs after long-term injuries. Pogba is expected to start on the bench but Solskjaer will have the option of using five substitutes under the temporary new rules.

‘Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe will miss this game and the restart,’ he added. ‘Let’s see how bad they are, but apart from that the rest of the squad is fit and available. If selected, Marcus and Paul have been out for a long period. They’re available and let’s see how long they’re going to play for.

‘I think three subs is the right amount but changing the whole five of them will probably happen because we have to look after players.

‘The Premier League is physically intense and we go straight into a season after as well. It’s a good option for us not to get any unnecessary injuries, we have to look after them and take care of them to use those periods.

‘It’s a great game against one of the best teams in the league, Champions League finalists less than a year ago. We’ve prepared as well as we can. They look fit and ready and we’ll see tomorrow night.’

