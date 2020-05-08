Categories
News

Man United delay Ighalo’s decision

Our Reporter

 

Manchester United will reportedly delay making a decision over the long-term future of Odion Ighalo.

Since arriving on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January, Ighalo has contributed four goals from eight appearances in all competitions.

The form of the Nigerian has led to suggestions that United may attempt to negotiate a permanent deal with his parent club.

However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Daily Mail claimed that club officials are in no rush to make a final decision. The report suggests that United are prepared to wait until it becomes clear whether the current Premier League campaign will be completed during the summer.

