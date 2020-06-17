Man United Consider Shock Approach For Chelsea Star

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is proving to be the master of shock deals as he is set to launch a bid for Chelsea midfielder, Willian.

The 31-year-old Brazilian who was linked to Barcelona last summer has refused to pen a new contract at Stamford Bridge after the London side offered him a two-year-old deal as he insists that he wants a three-year stay.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly after his services with an offered that will see him reunited with former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho but France Football are reporting that Willian is wanted at Old Trafford and the club officials have contacted his agent Kia Joorabchian about the possibility of signing him on a free transfer.

Manchester United see Willian as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, who is valued in the region of £100m.

Willian is set for the return of the premier league and showed his readiness with a goal as Chelsea hammered Queens Park Rangers (QPR) 7-1 during a close door friendly last week.

source:- fcnaija

