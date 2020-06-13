Man United Beaten At Old Trafford As Pogba And Fernandes Play Together For The First Time

Manchester United reportedly lost a friendly match against West Bromwich Albion with Bruno Fernandes allegedly scoring and missing a penalty before winning 3-1 in two separate 60 minute matches.

This is coming as the Red Devils prepare for the return of the Premier League with a clash against Tottenham next weekend.

The matches saw the January summer signing lining up alongside fellow midfield star Paul Pogba for the first time, with the Frenchman having missed the majority of the season through injury.

Championship second-placed side West Brom were the opponents at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continue to build their fitness ahead of the return of the Premier League next week.

And according to The United Stand the home side lost their first match, with Fernandes getting on the scoresheet by converting a penalty before he later missed a second one.

However, The Telegraph report that a second match was played in which United came out on top 3-1, although it is not clear who scored.

The two games were also significant as they saw Marcus Rashford return to action.

The 22-year-old striker has been out injured since January, but is now believed to be fully fit again.

And he clearly enjoyed being back on the pitch, with the England international posting a tweet shortly after the games including three pictures of himself going up against West Brom defenders along with the caption: “Loved every minute of it…” along with a heart emoji.

United will be desperately hoping the likes of Rashford, Fernandes and Pogba are fit and raring to go next week when they take on Tottenham in a crucial match in the battle for a place in the top four.

The Red Devils currently lie in fifth place, just three points behind Chelsea, but Spurs would move just one point behind them with a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 19.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

