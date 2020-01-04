by CatheriOkeefe

Man Told His Girlfriend He Was Broke Jokingly, See What She Did Next


News

This should be the type of vibe we should be taking this year. 

The kind of girlfriends that are wife materials.

A man shares his excitement with the world what transpired between him and his girlfriend earlier.

According to him, he Jokingly sent her a message that he was broke and without asking too many questions, she immediately transferred to his account N100k.

See Below:-

How Many Girls Can Do This?

Comments Below.

The post Man Told His Girlfriend He Was Broke Jokingly, See What She Did Next appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Please follow and like us:
error0

Sponsored

Sponsored

sponsored

Sponsored

udom emmanuel second 2nd term manifesto download

Blog Stats

  • 10,209,407 hits

Leave a Reply