Man Slumps, Dies Seeing His Five Shops Razed By Fire

At least one person has been confirmed dead, following Saturday ’ s fire that gutted the Mgbuka Obosi Spare Parts Market in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra .

News Agency of Nigeria , however , learnt that the deceased , identified simply as G . O . D and Chairman of Zone 11 in the market , did not die in the inferno .

He was said to have slumped in the market “ after seeing that his five shops were completely destroyed by the fire . ”

He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital in the area but eventually died.

It was gathered that the fire , which destroyed goods valued at millions of naira , started about 1 :30 am .

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps , Anambra Command , Mr Edwin Okadigbo ,

confirmed the incident to NAN in Awka .

Okadigbo , an Assistant Superintendent , said nobody died in the fire because it occurred when traders had all retired to their homes.

He said, “ No life was lost in the fire , but the chairman of Zone 11, one Mr G . O . D , slumped after seeing his five shops razed down by the fire .

“ He was rushed to the hospital but later gave up the ghost . ”

He said the fire destroyed many shops and goods because of the highly inflammable nature of the goods sold in the market .

He said the cause of the fire had not been ascertained but suspected it could either come from electrical fault or wildfire from the neighbourhood .

Meanwhile , the state Commandant of the corps, Mr David Bille , has expressed his condolences to the leadership of the market and traders , who lost their goods and other valuables , as well as the bereaved family.

( NAN )

