Man Shot Dead In Front Of His Girlfriend In Rivers (Graphic Photos)

The police in Rivers state is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of a young man, Leonard Chika, in front of his girlfriend in the Mile 3 axis of Diobu in Port Harcourt the state capital on Friday. May 15.

Facebook user, Ezebunwo Ichemati, who shared the story online, wrote:

SAD NEWS..

THE BLOOD OF Leonard Chika IS CRYING FOR JUSTICE. THIS IS ONE DEATH TOO MANY IN MILE3 DIOBU, PORT HARCOURT.

Another promising innocent life have been cut short this morning the 15th day of May 2020, in a mistaken identity hit that occurred this morning in the mile3 axis of Diobu in Port Harcourt.

What started about 5weeks ago as a minor battle for who takes matching ground rites from traders has gradually grown into a full blown cult war amongst two major cult groups in the heart of Mile3 Diobu, with both sides counting human loss.

The Rivers State police command especially the Mile3 divisional police station, cannot feign ignorance to the cult related killings numbering about 4 and the recent killing of this innocent young man named leonard Chika making it a total of 5 people murdered in cold blood in the streets of Mile3 Diobu.

The deliberate silence and inactions of the Rivers State police command have emboldened these daredevils that outside attacking their rivals, they also go in a looting spree and carry out destruction of people’s properties when on any mission.

Leo was a friend and a very hardworking young man who doesn’t mind doing anything to earn a living no matter how belittling as long as it is legal. Today in the presence of his girlfriend those who cannot give life shot and killed him in cold blood.

While i painfully mourn Leo, I call on the Rivers State Commissioner Of Police to unearth the killers of leo and also carryout investigation surrounding the cult related killings in Mile3 Diobu and bring the perpetrators to justice.

