Man Rapes 6 Year Old Girl In A Church In Benue (Photos)

A man identified as Patrick Onoja Igah, a native of Ogwurute Itabono Owukpa, was mercilessly beaten on Saturday by an angry mob for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl (name withheld).

IDOMAVOICE gathered that Mr. Patrick, famously known as Omolomo, was caught pants down while having carnal knowledge of the underage at the premises of 7 Thunder Church located in Akparoji.

Irked by his abominable act, some angry youths pounced on him, tied him and gave him the beating of his life until he fainted

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

.

Patrick, believed to be in his late 30, was handed over to the local vigilante who will hand him over to the police for immediate prosecution.