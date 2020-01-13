Man prays court to assist him recover apartment from tenant

A landlord, Mr Okun Sunday, on Monday prayed a Shari’a Court l sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to assist him recover a one-room apartment from one Bala Zuga his tenant.

The complainant, a resident of Unguwan Romi area, told court that the defendant had locked the house, located at Hayin Banki, since May 2019 when his rent expired.

“He locked the door to the apartment for eight months now and he is nowhere to be found.

“I want this honourable court to help me unlock the apartment so that I can give it out for rent to interested persons,’’ he prayed.

The defendant was not in court as efforts made by the court’s messenger to reach and serve him court’s summon proved abortive.

The Judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu-Shehu, ordered that the defendant to be served through substituted means and adjourned the matter untill Jan. 21 for hearing.

(NAN)

