Man kills father for eating his yam

By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

A Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Abakaliki, on Thursday, remanded in the prison custody, one Chibueze Iduma, for allegedly killing his father.

The suspect and his father, Mr Emmanuel Oba Iduma, whom he allegedly killed, had some altercations over cooked yam, when the incident happened.

The accused was said to have cooked a piece of yam, left same in the house to see a friend, in the area, only to return to find that the father had eaten the cooked yam.

A source said, “While they quarrelled over the cooked yam, the father had hit the son with his walking stick; and in retaliation, the son hit him back, he then fell down and died.”

It was further gathered that the accused person allegedly committed the offense at Amaefia Ngbo community, in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on December 20, 2019.

He was arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court on one count of murder, on Thursday.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Chinedu Mbam, told the court that the offence was punishable under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

The charge read, “That you Chibueze Iduma ‘m’, on the 20th day of December, 2019, at Amaefia Ngbo village, in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area, under the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did unlawfully cause the death of one Emmanuel Oba Iduma ‘m’, by hitting him with walking stick and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

The Chief Magistrate, Blessing Chukwu, said the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

She, therefore, directed that the accused person be remanded at the the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, while his case file should be transferred to the Diretor of Public Prosecutions in the state, for necessary advice.

The matter was adjourned till January 29, 2020, for report of compliance.

