Man found dead near Warri market

A middle-aged man, identified simply as Matthew, has been found dead near Polokor Market in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Commissioner of Police Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, described it as a case of “sudden and unnatural death”.

The incident was said to have occurred on Saturday, four days into the lockdown ordered by the state government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a case of sudden and unnatural death,” Inuwa said.

Divisional Police Officer, B Division, Warri, Andrew Inidebor, quoted the family as saying that the deceased had a terminal ailment.

“The family said the deceased had been suffering from high fever at the age of five,” he said.

