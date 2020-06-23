MAN CITY 5-0 BURNLEY: Folden And Mahrez On Fire For Manchester City

Phil Folden and Riyad Marrez were on fire for Manchester City in the match against Burnley as both players scored twice in the 5-0 win over the Clarets.

Manchester City showed no signs of slowing down as they scored eight goals in two games, Mahrez scored quick double before the end of the first half.

The Algerian scored in the 43rd minute before scoring a penalty in the additional time of the first half. David Silva in the 51st minute added another shortly after the restart before Foden in the 63rd minute. rounded things off with a close-range finish to make it a third successive 5-0 win against Burnley at the Etihad in all competitions.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

It took a little while for the game to get going, and City had some flashes of goal.

In the 16th minute, Joao Cancelo tried his luck from 30 yards but it flew well wide before some superb play from David Silva saw him play in Bernardo Silva, but the Portuguese’s right-footed shot flashed past the near post.

Foden put the hosts ahead, scoring in a second successive Premier League game. Mahrez took a short corner to the waiting Bernardo Silva, who pulled the ball back for Foden in an acre of space at the top of the area.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

