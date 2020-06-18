MAN CITY 3:0 ARSENAL: Pep Guardiola Schools Mikel Arteta At Etihad Stadium

It was a battle between two former Manchester City managers Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta who is now in charge of Arsenalbut the former Bayern Munich manager showed he is still the boss in th entire 90 minutes of action as he team defeated Arsenal to a 3-0 win in their Premier League clash at the Eihad on Wednesday evening.

Manchester City got the first goal of the clash in the added time of the first half with Raheem Sterling scoring the goal for the home team after he brilliantly executed a pass that David Luiz was unable to deal with.

Manchester City dominated the play and ensure Arsenal players were behind the ball always.

Luiz was shown a red card for holding a Manchester City player in the box and a penalty was awarded to Manchester City and Kevin de Bruyne calmly put the ball, Bernd Leno, in the 51st minute.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Manchester City had no problem putting the game under control with Arsenal one man down for almost the entire second half of the clash.

Manchester City got the third goal following a rebound which fell on the path of Phil Folden after Sergio Aguero’s shot was denied by Leno with a show of great reflect.

The game ended in favour of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s team will welcome Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Monday while Arsenal will take a trip to AMEX Stadium to play Brighton Hoves and Albion on Saturday.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

