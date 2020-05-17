Man Bags 7 Years Jail Term For Raping 15-Year-Old Student And Biting Her Clitoris

27-year-old Ghanaian man, Derrick Amponsah, has been sentenced to seven years in jail for raping a 15-year-old student and biting her clitoris, leaving her to bleed profusely after the act.

Ghanaian media stories that the incident passed off at Manso Yawkrom within the Amansie West District of Ashanti Region.

Derrick was arraigned earlier than the Bekwai Circuit Court. Police Prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori, informed the courtroom that the suspect used his fingers, penis, and mouth to abuse the woman at about 11 a.m. on April 15, 2020.

The suspect pleaded responsible to 2 counts of assault and defilement. Both acts contravene Sections 84 and 101 respectively the of Criminal Offences Act, Act 29 of 960.

The presiding choose then sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment.

