Man Arraigned By DSS For Allegedly Faking Buhari’s Wedding

Kabiru Muhammad, the alleged mastermind behind President Buhari’s phantom wedding to a second wife has been arraigned before a Kano Magistrate court.

The suspect was arraigned before Justice Aminu Gabari of the Chief Magistrate Court, Kano, on Tuesday January 14, on a two-count charge of defamation and injurious falsehood contrary to section 392 and 393 of the Kano Panel Code.

Muhammed had in October last year released a video of the purported marriage between the President, the Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouk, and her Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, Zainab Ahmed.

Mohammed Was to face three years imprisonment without fines if found guilty of the charges. It was speculated that securing the jail sentence will serve as a warning to other social media users.

However, the Judge granted the defendant bail with the sum of N1 million and two sureties in like sum after rejecting a request by the DSS Legal Officer, Barr. B. Bulus, seeking the continued detention of the defendant for an extra seven days pending the completion of investigation on the matter.

The sureties, according to the judge must be either the chairman or secretary of the Singer Market Association where the defendant sells rice and a civil servant of grade level 14 from the local, state or federal government.

He also ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to identify the defendant’s residence.

Justice Gabari said: “More so, the defendant is expected to report to the DSS from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on the five working days and from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.”

The acts, according to the agency are capable of damaging the character of the persons involved and causing confusion among their families and associates through the spreading of fake news.

The case was adjourned till February 5, for further hearing.

