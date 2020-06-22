Man And His Wife Assault His Ex-Girlfriend In Ogun, Strip Her Unclad, Take Pics

A man, Osas Onyeokweni, and his wife, Tomisin Onyeokweni, have been arrested by the Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for molesting and indecently assaulting a 20-year-old girl.

Mr Onyekweni was said to have called his former girlfriend on phone to meet him at an agreed point at Lusada area, Agbara, Ogun State, for an important discussion.

However, the 20 – year – old girl turned up at the Lusada location and met Osas and his wife, Tomisin, and both lured her into an uncompleted apartment where Osas wife (Tomisin), pulled a pair of scissors and used it to slit her dress, rendering her naked.

The couple, it was learnt, stepped up the humiliation and psychological torture with the man wrestling her to the ground, and pinning her down there while his wife forced an empty bottle of Alomo bitters into her private part.

They also took her picture in her unclothedness, even as the couple threatened to upload same on the internet if she dares report the molestation and humiliation to anyone.

The couple were, however, arrested after she reported the assault at the Agbara Divisional Headquarters, according to the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who made this known in a release, stated that the Divisional Police Officer for Agbara Division, Dahiru Saleh, a Superintendent of Police (SP) detailed detectives to effect the arrest on the couple.

The couple, according to Police Spokesman in the state, had admitted committing the crime but was already regretting it while the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has also directed that they be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

The Command has vowed never to allow any violence against women to go unpunished or without investigation.

