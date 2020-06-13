Malian Midfielder Does Not Want Hoffenheim Star To Play Super Eagles

Malian midfielder Diadie Samassekou does not want his Hoffenheim teammate Kevin Akpoguma to represent the Super Eagles, as he’s worried about how much the center-back could improve Nigeria.

The 25-year-old defender is eligible for Gernot Rohr’s side through his father despite having represented Germany at the U-16 level to the U-21s.

However, Mali international Samassekou believes Akpoguma has the quality to be a great addition to both Nigerian and African football.

“I think he would be a great help for [Nigeria],” Samassekou told Goal.

“So for me, it would be better if they didn’t have Akpo.

“[I haven’t really asked him about it] because I’m not Nigerian.

“But for the development and improvement of African football, it would be great if he goes there.”

Akpoguma has been with Hoffenheim since 2013 and has made 50 appearances for the senior team despite going out on a couple of loan deals.

