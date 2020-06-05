Categories
News

Malaysian Ex-PM Najib Faces July Verdict In First 1MDB-Linked Trial

A Malaysian court will deliver its verdict in a case against former prime minister Najib Razak on July 28, the first of several corruption trials he faces over a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib, who was voted out of power in 2018, is facing dozens of criminal charges over allegations that about $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB, a state fund he co-founded in 2009.

In the first case against him, Najib has plead not guilty to seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering, and abuse of power over accusations that he had illegally received transfers of 42 million ringgit ($9.84 million) from former 1MDB unit SRC international.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!
Trending Now!  72 Children Were Recovered From Taraba’s Suspected Child Trafficker (Photos)

Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali on Friday set July 28 to issue his verdict, as prosecutors and defence lawyers delivered their closing arguments after a 14-month long trial.

SIGN UP NOW! Earn up to 30% registration fee and get paid on all their transactions, register others using your referral link, funds can be withdrawn immediately.

If convicted, Najib, 66, faces hefty fines and jail terms of up to 15 to 20 years on each charge.

Defence lawyers say Najib was misled by Malaysian financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials into believing that the SRC funds banked into his accounts in 2014 were donated by the Saudi royal family, rather than misappropriated from 1MDB as prosecutors have alleged.

Low faces charges in Malaysia and the United States over his alleged central role in the case. He has denied wrongdoing and his whereabouts are unknown.

Trending Now!  How Peruzzi Raped Me – Lady Accuses Singer. He Reacts

Reuters

Leave a Reply

SIGN UP NOW! During the COVID-19 lockdown, I watched my friend make huge sums of money selling recharge pins and data online and helping people renew Cable TV subscriptions. I've signed up too and I'm making money now! TRY IT! . CLICK HERE!

SIGN UP NOW! Why didn't I know about Resolution Technologies before now? I'm so angry with myself! Imagine how much I've missed so far? Don't regret like me! Join ResoTech today! Earn commissions selling airtime, data, booking hotels and helping people renew Cable TV subscriptions! TRY IT NOW! Click HERE to Sign up!