Making right choices (3)

Pastor Faith Oyedepo

DEAR reader, You are welcome to another wonderful time in God’s presence. My prayer is that God will visit you today! We have been exploring Making Right Choices. I defined choice in the previous teaching as the act of selection, especially of the best part or alternative.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

It is also defined as the power and privilege of free selection; careful selection without compulsion and after due consideration.

It is also preference for best alternative. You have the power to choose and whatever you choose today will not only affect you in the now, it will affect you in the future!

We live in a world of choices and we make choices on a daily basis – consciously or unconsciously. The dress you have on right now perhaps is not the only one you have; neither is it the only one of that colour.

Also, the shoe you are wearing right now is not the only one you have at home. What about the haircut you have on now, if you are a man? That could not have been the only style you saw at the barber’s; so why are you wearing it?

The Holy Spirit is our principal guide

The Holy Spirit is our master guide. He is not just available to make us speak in tongues. One of His principal missions is to guide our steps through this wicked world into our place in destiny The Bible says, Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come (John 16:13). Engage the ministry of the Holy Spirit; He is your master guide.

We have a very powerful example of the Holy Spirit’s leading in the Bible. The Apostle Paul records, Now when we had discovered Cyprus, we left it on the left hand, and sailed into Syria, and landed at Tyre: for there the ship was to unlade her burden.

And finding disciples, we tarried there seven days: who said to Paul through the Spirit, that he should not go up to Jerusalem (Acts 21:3-4).

Anytime there is no release in your spirit, you may be heading for frustration or ultimate devastation. If there is no liberty, the Spirit of God is not involved.

He is our master guide. Paul records, And now, behold, I go bound in the spirit unto Jerusalem, not knowing the things that shall befall me there (Acts 20:22). His spirit was not free.

The spirit here is small letter ‘s’ talking about his own spirit. He ignored the prompting of the Holy Spirit in his spirit and that was his last journey on earth. He made a choice to ignore the Holy Spirit’s leading.

For every choice you are faced with, the Holy Spirit sees the end from the beginning, so He will guide you into all truth. You must therefore begin to give room to the Holy Spirit to guide you.

In case you are not yet baptised in the Holy Spirit, as long as you are born again, just ask Jesus the baptiser to baptise you because the Holy Spirit is the gift of God to every believer. So, when you are to make any choice, give Him room.

The Word of God

God’s Word is another provision God has made for your guide in making right choices. The Bible says, Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path (Psalm 119:105). The Word of God is one powerful area where you locate guidance.

When you open God’s Word to read and your understanding comes alive, you will know exactly what to do. The Word of God says, Thus saith the LORD, thy Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel; I am the LORD thy God which teacheth thee to profit, which leadeth thee by the way that thou shouldest go (Isaiah 48:17).

Behind every written Word is the voice of the Lord and the voice of the LORD is powerful; the voice of the LORD is full of majesty (Psalm 29:3-4). Every written Word is put in place by the spoken Word.

The Ministry of the Prophet

Many Christians have ignored this today. Prophets see what others don’t see; they hear what others don’t hear because they have in their hands what others don’t have.

They have the grace of divine election and divine placement. There are false prophets, and there are genuine prophets.

There are enough proofs to guide you as to their identity per time. You can only fake what is real; you cannot fake what does not exist.

There is no generation without assigned prophets. May God open your eyes to recognise one when you meet him!

Being able to access God’s provisions for making the right choice begins with your salvation. In case you are not born again, the first choice to make today is to give your life to Jesus Christ and He shall give you your heart’s desire, it is only then that God can lead you.

You want to be born again? Then say this prayer of faith: Dear Lord Jesus Christ, I come to You today. I am a sinner. Forgive me my sins and cleanse me with Your Blood.

I accept You as my Lord and personal Saviour. Make me a child of God today. Thank You for delivering me from sin and satan to serve the living God and thank You for accepting me into Your Kingdom.

Congratulations! If you prayed this simple prayer of faith with me, you are now born again and a child of God. He loves you and will never leave you.

Read your Bible daily, obey God’s Word and seek Christian fellowship (John 14:21). With this, you are guaranteed all-round rest and peace, in Jesus name! Call or write to share your testimonies with me through oyedepofaitha@gmail.com, 07026385437 or 08141320204.

For more insight, these books authored by me are available at the Dominion Bookstores in all Living Faith Churches and other leading Christian bookstores: Salvation the Way of Escape, Marriage Covenant, Making Marriage Work, Building a Successful Home and Success in Marriage (Co-Authored).

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

