Makinde vows to restore sports glory in Oyo

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has vowed to restore and bring back all the lost glories of the pace-setter state and return the state to its top place it occupied before in sporting circle in the country.

The Oyo State commissioner for youths and sports in the state Seun Fakorede, reiterated this while representing the governor during the opening session of the Oyo State Talent Identification & Coach Education Clinic, that commenced two days ago at the main bowl of Lekan Salami Sports Complex Ibadan.

Fakorede while welcoming the West Bromwich Albion FC coaches, Bird Josh and Jones Mitchell Mark, assured on the governor’s plan to turn the football’s fortune of the state around through all inclusive collaboration with all the stakeholders.

He said the governor is not just paying a lip service to the development of sports in the state but has demonstrated this by the way he had effected a good funding of the two state owned club sides, 3SC and Crown FC of Ogbomoso, which have reflected in the performances of the two clubs.

“This exercise has the full backing of the government, and its just a starting point of greater things that is going to happen to our sports in Oyo State, more fruitful collaborations are going to be establish with the foreign clubs and international sport outfits in a move to expose our talents here in Oyo State.

