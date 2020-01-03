‘Make knowing your HIV status your New Year’s resolution’

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has advised that all Nigerians stand to benefit if they make knowing their HIV status part of their New Year’s resolutions, reports Associate Editor ADEKUNLE YUSUF

As the world is ecstatic in festivities, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has advised Nigerians to make knowing their HIV status as part of their New Year’s resolutions.

This was contained in a New Year’s message from NACA, urging Nigerians to know their HIV status as they enter into a New Year with high expectations and resolutions.

According to the NACA Director-General (DG), Dr. Gambo Aliyu, everybody’s HIV story “begins with knowing your HIV status, which is the safest gateway to HIV prevention, care and treatment”.

In the last few years, NACA has taken bold steps to prevent new HIV infections through consistent provision of information on prevention, available and accessible HIV/AIDS services to Nigerians irrespective of where they reside in the country.

“We must build on the successes recorded so far at individual, family and community levels to prevent new HIV infections as we move into the last mile decade for the control and eradication of HIV. Knowing your HIV status allows you to make informed decisions either way the result turns out,” Aliyu said.

Last year, it was celebrations galore when the result of the Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), touted as the largest household-based HIV survey in the world, was released to the public. Findings show that Nigeria’s prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS is at 1.4 per cent. This means 1.9 million Nigerians are living with HIV, a significant improvement to what obtained previously, when the country was estimated to have 3.1 million people living with the deadly virus.

It was unveiled in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari, who declared that a new dawn beckons in the country’s efforts to curtail the virus that has ravaged many citizens and depleted the country’s workforce.

With NAIIS results, the country’s true position in global ranking of the pandemic is known, and can be backed with data. Buhari noted that the NAIIS results would inform the country’s response to HIV/AIDS as a public health crisis. Unlike previous surveys that neither matched the country’s size nor produced reliable results to guide planning and response efforts, experts said NAIIS could assist in the fight against HIV.

Another feature of the survey is that it measured HIV prevalence and viral load suppression, which, ultimately, will allow Nigeria to focus on providing services and resources to areas where the disease is rampart.

Buhari, elated by the news that fewer people are living with HIV, said the results would provide the government with appropriate information to enable the country end the HIV epidemic before the 2030 target.

Although there is a reduction in prevalence, the number of people who are yet to know their status and those affected by the disease that are not on treatment is still huge.

Based on NAISS findings, HIV prevalence among women is significantly higher at 1.9 per cent; male prevalence is estimated at 0.9 per cent.

Among other things, the new data also differentiates prevalence on a state-by-state basis, showing that some states have lower prevalence than previously estimated; while some states higher prevalence than previously assumed. Seven states – Abia, Taraba, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Akwa Ibom and Rivers – led the pack of places with high HIV prevalence in the country, having prevalence of two per cent and above.

Thirteen states (plus Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are categorised as having medium prevalence rate between 1.0 per cent and 1.9 per cent. They are Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Cross River, Imo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Lagos and Ogun.

The other states are considered to have low prevalence, below 1.0 per cent. Broken down into geo-political zones, what this means is that all states in the Northwest zone, except Kaduna, have low HIV prevalence. Likewise, all states in the Southwest zone, except Lagos and Ogun, also have low prevalence.

However, the story is mixed in the North-central where there is low, medium and high prevalence. The NAIIS result also revealed that seven states account for 50 per cent of the estimated number of persons living with HIV (PLWH), with 80 per cent of PLWH estimated to be living in 19 states and FCT.

In terms of geographical distribution, the estimated number of people with HIV is highest in the Southsouth zone of the country, followed by the Northcentral and lowest in the Northeast. Results also reveal that HIV prevalence among adult population (15-49 years) is 1.4 per cent and 1.5 per cent for 15-64 years.

Reminding the public that HIV/AIDS still remains a significant problem, Aliyu explained that it requires hard-work and strong commitment on the part of all institutions saddled with the responsibility to HIV/AIDS strategic interventions to defeat the disease.

Perhaps that was why, in the past few weeks, NACA has extended its tentacles beyond its headquarters in Abuja, opening zonal offices with full accoutrements of staff and facilities to be able to further wage war against the epidemic.

Apart from Lagos, zonal offices have been commissioned in Gombe for the North-west; Kano for the Northeast; Lafia for the North-central; Umuahia for the Southeast and Uyo for the Southsouth. While providing the rationale behind having zonal offices in the six geo-political zones in the country, Aliyu said the Act that gave birth to the agency also empowers it to operate in places outside its principal office in Abuja, as long as this will enhance proper discharge or performance of its functions.

Besides this, the DG explained that operational exigencies have also made it expedient for NACA to establish regional hubs to track and monitor HIV prevention, treatment and control programmes across the country.

Following a major restructuring taking place in the agency and the advent of the NAISS findings, NACA leadership said it apparent that the agency requires a decentralised monitoring structure to be more functional and effective in carrying out its mandate, since zonal offices will bring the agency’s activities closer to the communities.

“The decision to have zonal office is a good development that will foster greater collaboration and reposition the state. It will also contribute to the national push for the last mile towards ending the HIV pandemic by 2030. The office will oversee the coordination of NCA’s activities in the Southwest zone.

It is expected that the zonal officials would provide effective oversight of the agency’s activities in the cluster states within the zones and report accordingly to the head office in Abuja,”Aliyu said.

Noting that Nigeria has done remarkably well in stemming the tide of HIV in the last 15 years, resulting in the reduction of the prevalence of the disease, Aliyu stated that NACA’s focus is to ensure that HIV is 90 per cent under control in the country in the shorted possible time.

He disclosed that HIV is 60 per cent under control in Nigeria, adding that his agency is ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to take it to 90 per cent in the next few years so that by the time we arrive at the last mile in in 2030, HIV will be under total check.

The NACA DG insisted that knowing one’s status is a win-win situation no matter the outcome of the test, stressing that a positive result offers a window to treatment opportunities so that the person can embark on a journey t suppress the viral and live a normal life like every other person that is not infected with the virus.

“As we join the rest of the world to push for the last mile, NACA, working with all stakeholders, will ensure 90 per cent of Nigerians who live with HIV know their status, are placed on life-saving treatment and achieve viral load suppression to keep them alive and healthy, and prevent new infection of their partners and unborn babies.

Knowing one’s HIV status is no longer difficult as Nigerians can now test themselves in a matter of minutes using self-test kits or call NACA at 6222 for guidance. Remember, people still get infected with HIV every day, mostly as a result of indiscriminate sexual behaviours. Know your status today,” Aliyu said in his New Year’s message to Nigerians.

Lagos introduces HIV oral self-test kits

In a trail-blazing development, the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) has started distributing HIV oral self-test kits (STKs) in communities where it held its campaigns and free-testing services during the yuletide. To this effect, LSACA mounted outreaches in various LGAs starting with Eti-Osa LGA, with free screening and also free STKs, free condoms, IEC materials at Jakande Estate on December28.

Knowing that Lagos is popular and attractive, residents and visitors last December, especially for parties and concerts, LSACA CEO, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke, said it was necessary for the agency to scale up services and sensitisation during the festivities. That was the mandate from Governor Babajide-Sanwo-Olu, she said.

“In Lagos, there are back-to-back parties for two weeks. From night clubs, day parties, house parties, parties in the hills, concerts, themed events and more. International performers and DJs are flying in from all over the world to perform at multiple events. Festivities during the yuletide period have been known to promote relaxation, consumption of drug and alcohol and in some instances indiscriminate and unprotected sexual intercourse among youths and in a trans-generational manner fueled by material gains,” she said.

According to Adeleke, integrating the promotion of HIVST into popular events in various communities across Lagos during the yuletide season would not only create awareness about HIV/AIDs, but also ample opportunities for individuals to take an HIV test and know their status at their leisure and convenience. Mainstreaming HIVST will not disrupt the yuletide events; rather it would help in raising the consciousness of Lagosians about the importance of knowing their status, she said.

“Mr. Governor, in his drive to ensure no one is left behind in the HIV response in Lagos, has made available these STKs, especially targeted at the adolescents and young persons. The benefits are to improve access to HIV testing for high risk persons in Lagos through HIVST eliminating social, structural and health system barriers to uptake of HIV testing; increase the number of high-risk persons in Lagos who are aware of their HIV status; increase the number of HIV positive persons previously undiagnosed who are linked to treatment,” Adeleke said.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...