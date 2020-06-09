Majority Of Nigerians Still At Risk Of Coronavirus – Presidential Taskforce On COVID19

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has warned that majority of Nigerians are still at risk of contracting Coronavirus.

Mustapha said this during the Daily Briefing on Coronavirus on Monday June 8. He urged Nigerians to observe the health guidelines issued by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the threat the virus poses to Nigerian population.

He said;

“The PTF wishes to emphasize that a great majority of Nigerians are still susceptible to COVID-19, and if we allow it to transmit easily between us, it may be even more deadly.

“If everyone diligently observes the guidelines, we can collectively control the spread of the virus, and help to protect our health facilities as well as save lives.”

On reopening of worship centers, the SGF said;

“Over the last weekend, the ease of restriction on places of worship came into focus and that it is important to note that the guidelines gave states the latitude and the opportunity to negotiate protocols that meet their peculiarities.

“We therefore urge our religious leaders and the entire populace to adhere to the guidelines issued by the PTF and the protocols agreed by the State Governments. The PTF continues to monitor compliance nationwide”

Mustapha reiterated that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the weaknesses inherent in the nation’s health care systems and the need for urgent attention.

The SGF said;

“Within our national setting, the weaknesses inherent in our national health care systems were made glaring and needed urgent attention.

Government determined immediately, to take on the lessons and to ensure that the healthcare system experienced tremendous leap in human and infrastructure development as well as policy focus, stability and direction.”



Mustapha also announced that the PTF had commenced the process of introducing mental health services to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He added;

“I am pleased to inform you that PTF has commenced the process of integrating comprehensive psychological services program into its activities. This will be for the benefit of people who are in isolation, wellbeing of their families and communities.

“In this regard, we wish to recognize the Federal Medical Center, Jabi, FCT for spearheading this drive, which shall inevitably assume a national dimension because of the importance of mental health”

