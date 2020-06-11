[Lyrics] Zlatan – “The Matter” ft. Papisnoop

STREAM

Zlatan ft. Papisnoop – “The Matter Lyrics“

Poco Lee (& Zlatan)

It’s Mansa Jabulani

Haha Wahala!

(Ibile) Court!!

All Cases has being adjourned till next week (AAstala)

Dey don thief judge phone oh (Astala, Astala, Ayyiiii)

Zlatan

Shey you don hear the matter?

Abi you no get data

They say pikin wey i born resemble Naira Marley

We dey on top the matter

As we dey on top the matter

Na hin we hear another matter

They say two papa post one pikin for children’s day

We dey solve the matter (Ah happy children’s day)

Say this one na big palava

Ah But we go solve the matter

Because wey don resolve the matter wey pass this kind matter

We go solve the matter

Burna and David dey fight

KRF make you solve the matter

Dem say dem see condom for isolation center

NCDC solve the matter (ah Abba Kyari)

Igbo dey cure corona

Rahman Jago dey on top the matter

Wetin Brother Jude do Cynthia Morgan?

Call me jor make we solve the matter

Dem say Mercy dey para,

Say her fans dem no dey support her (Eyan BigBrother)

Curfew meet Bobrisky for outside yesterday

Na one judge wan judge the two matter

Ah Wo! see me see wahala

Na who go solve the matter

Too much Kasala

Lawyer Kunle go solve the matter

See me see wahala

I order Shawarma, i see akara

Too much Palava Aunty Yemisi come and solve the matter

Papisnoop

Haa! Olosho fe wa wahala

Mo do, O cum O gbe raba

Shey mo jo Obi Cubanna

Abi mo jo Jowizaza

Yepaa

Wo! E ye ma copy cat

Eyin omo ase e ye wa wahala

Haa, na only Zanku be the president wey get mind to change producer

Yepaa

Aunty fe ji Airpod (Matter)

Tenant do omo Landlord (Matter)

Police dog ge omo solider je (Matter)

Pastor ti yin ni O kin mo Aje (Matter)

Uber driver n lo learner (Matter)

Street fighter la n so no be Wale Turner (Matter)

Oushe ton ni ko fiyin wire (Matter)

Iyawo fi fo aso O sa sori wire (Matter)

Oh sniiiff

Zlatan

See me see wahala

Na who go solve the matter

Too much Kasala

Lawyer Kunle go solve the matter (Lawyer Kunle daa)

See me see wahala

I order Shawarma see akara

Too much Palava Aunty Yemisi come and solve the matter

You get bitcoin matter Patricia go solve the matter

*** na my padi, hinself sabi about the matter

Ibile! Who go solve the matter?

Their papa, their mama

Kerewa, Kerejo

(Ah Matter)

Kereji, kerewa

(Ah, ah Matter)

Their papa, their mama

The post [Lyrics] Zlatan – "The Matter" ft. Papisnoop appeared first on tooXclusive.

