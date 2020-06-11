[Lyrics] Zlatan – “The Matter” ft. Papisnoop

Zlatan ft. Papisnoop – “The Matter Lyrics“
Poco Lee (& Zlatan)
It’s Mansa Jabulani
Haha Wahala!
(Ibile) Court!!
All Cases has being adjourned till next week (AAstala)
Dey don thief judge phone oh (Astala, Astala, Ayyiiii)
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
Zlatan
Shey you don hear the matter?
Abi you no get data
They say pikin wey i born resemble Naira Marley
We dey on top the matter
As we dey on top the matter
Na hin we hear another matter
They say two papa post one pikin for children’s day
We dey solve the matter (Ah happy children’s day)
Say this one na big palava
Ah But we go solve the matter
Because wey don resolve the matter wey pass this kind matter
We go solve the matter
Burna and David dey fight
KRF make you solve the matter
Dem say dem see condom for isolation center
NCDC solve the matter (ah Abba Kyari)
Igbo dey cure corona
Rahman Jago dey on top the matter
Wetin Brother Jude do Cynthia Morgan?
Call me jor make we solve the matter
Dem say Mercy dey para,
Say her fans dem no dey support her (Eyan BigBrother)
Curfew meet Bobrisky for outside yesterday
Na one judge wan judge the two matter
Ah Wo! see me see wahala
Na who go solve the matter
Too much Kasala
Lawyer Kunle go solve the matter
See me see wahala
I order Shawarma, i see akara
Too much Palava Aunty Yemisi come and solve the matter
Papisnoop
Haa! Olosho fe wa wahala
Mo do, O cum O gbe raba
Shey mo jo Obi Cubanna
Abi mo jo Jowizaza
Yepaa
Wo! E ye ma copy cat
Eyin omo ase e ye wa wahala
Haa, na only Zanku be the president wey get mind to change producer
Yepaa
Aunty fe ji Airpod (Matter)
Tenant do omo Landlord (Matter)
Police dog ge omo solider je (Matter)
Pastor ti yin ni O kin mo Aje (Matter)
Uber driver n lo learner (Matter)
Street fighter la n so no be Wale Turner (Matter)
Oushe ton ni ko fiyin wire (Matter)
Iyawo fi fo aso O sa sori wire (Matter)
Oh sniiiff
Zlatan
See me see wahala
Na who go solve the matter
Too much Kasala
Lawyer Kunle go solve the matter (Lawyer Kunle daa)
See me see wahala
I order Shawarma see akara
Too much Palava Aunty Yemisi come and solve the matter
You get bitcoin matter Patricia go solve the matter
*** na my padi, hinself sabi about the matter
Ibile! Who go solve the matter?
Their papa, their mama
Kerewa, Kerejo
(Ah Matter)
Kereji, kerewa
(Ah, ah Matter)
Their papa, their mama
The post [Lyrics] Zlatan – “The Matter” ft. Papisnoop appeared first on tooXclusive.