[Lyrics] Skiibii – “Banger” ft. Reekado Banks

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

Skiibii ft. Reekado Banks – “Banger Lyrics“

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Chorus

Banger (banger), banger (banger),

Baby girl your body is banger, (Banga)

Killing me with that your swagger,

Giniko Ayamatanga

Banger (banger), banger (banger),

Baby girl your body is banger, (Banga)

Killing me with that your swagger,

Giniko Ayamatanga

Verse 1 – Skiibii

Omo to wo Bekki, eko lo wa to ba wo Lekki,

Ko si baba eni to le fo e leti

Mo kan ni kin ran e leti,

Reekado Banks

Let me be your sugar daddy,

Why you gon say you don’t want sugar,

I could be your Superman take you everywhere you don’t need Uber

Whine like a gypsy, whine like a gypsy,

Like how you whine that waist,

Whine like a gypsy, whine like a gypsy,

Like how you cause disaster

Chorus

Banger (banger), banger (banger),

Baby girl your body is banger, (Banga)

Killing me with that your swagger,

Giniko Ayamatanga

Banger eee, Banger ee, Banger e ah

Banger (banger), banger (banger),

Baby girl your body is banger, (Banga)

Killing me with that your swagger,

Giniko Ayamatanga

Verse 2 – Skiibii

To ba rimi ninu Bentley, mo mo p’oma fe ya selfie,

Emi pelu omo to hefty, Laide ati Becky

Reekado Banks

You gat me higher than a spliff,

You gat me floating in my dream,

Are you ready to take cos i wan give,

Many many things girl I wan give

I dey play with fire I can see,

I dey loose my sense my number 6,

You dey treat my fuck up oh baby,

You go treat my fuck up, oooh oo hmm

Chorus

Banger (banger), banger (banger),

Baby girl your body is banger, (Banga)

Killing me with that your swagger,

Giniko Ayamatanga

Banger eee, Banger ee, Banger e ah

Banger (banger), banger (banger),

Baby girl your body is banger, (Banga)

Giniko Ayamatanga

Banger eee, Banger ee, Banger e ah

Banger eee, Banger ee, Banger e ah

Giniko Ayamatanga

Banger (banger), banger (banger),

Baby girl your body is banger, (Banga)

Killing me with that your swagger,

Giniko Ayamatanga

Banger eee, Banger ee, Banger e ah

Banger (banger), banger (banger),

Baby girl your body is banger, (Banga)

Killing me with that your swagger,

Giniko Ayamatanga

Outro

Skiibii

Omo to wo Bekki,

Eko lo wa to ba wo Lekki

Ko si baba eni to le fo e leti

Mo kan ni kin ran e leti

On road check… it the general

Reekado Banks

Whine like a gypsy, whine like a gypsy,

Like how you cause disaster

cause disaster, cause disaster…

The post [Lyrics] Skiibii – “Banger” ft. Reekado Banks appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email