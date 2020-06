[Lyrics] Rema – “Ginger Me”

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

Rema – “Ginger Me Lyrics“

Another banger!

Girly na your love wey dey ginger me

You dey give me the love and the energy

Only you wey dey high me like Hennessy o

Hmm baby o

Girly na your love wey dey ginger me

You dey give me the love and the energy

Only you wey dey give me melody o

Yay

This love me I never see before baby o

This love me I never feel before hm baby o

This kind girl wey I never see before

I go America go London me I never see before

Hmm baby ahhn

Sweeter than Fanta hmmm

Coca-Cola oya hmmm

Sweetie my belle o hmmm

Omoge no go give me jedi-jedi o

Born plenty baby baby o

I no go do you Johnny Johnny o baby o

hmmm ahh

Na you you you you you

Wey dey make me dey do do do do do Yay

Na you you you you you

Wey dey make me dey do do do do do

Na you wey I choose choose

choose choose choose

you dey make me dey do do do do do

I dey do like mumu I dey do like mumu

I dey do like mumu yay mogbe o

Girly na your love wey dey ginger me

You dey give me the love and the energy

Only you wey dey high me like Hennessy o

Hmm baby o

Girly na your love wey dey ginger me

You dey give me the love and the energy

Only you wey dey give me melody o

Omoge na you I go fight for

omoge na you say you I go die for

I no get motor but na you I go ride for

Hmmm

When I dey sing say na you I dey sing for

wine baby dance make you move for the dance floor

omoge shey no be me you dey form for hmm

Wine slow boogie down low

Na the first time wey I dey in love o

E be like drug wey dey make me slow

Anywhere you go I follow you go mogbe Oo

Monica hmm Monica ayyee

Monica ahh Monica hello

Monica come my way never let go hmm

She say who be folake ahh me I nor know

Me I no fit do you any ini-mani-mo

Girl even if I be bad commando

Girly na your love wey dey ginger me

You dey give me the love and the energy

Only you wey dey high me like Hennessy o

Hmm baby o

Girly na your love wey dey ginger me

You dey give me the love and the energy

Only you wey dey give me melody o

