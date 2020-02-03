[Lyrics] Naira Marley – “Anywhere” ft. Ms Banks

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

Naira Marley ft. Ms Banks – “Anywhere Lyrics“

[Chorus]

You got something different

Now you share my vision,

Got me in my feelings

You know where I would go anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere

Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, I’ll go anywhere for you

[Verse 1 – Naira Marley]

I’ll go anywhere for you,

I’ll spend my cash on you

I’ll even wait for you,

I’ll leave the rest to you girly

Mans not ugly and mans not hot,

Slim waist with a big fat butt

Take you home no if no but,

In your windpipe that’s insta-shot

[Chorus]

You got something different

Now you share my vision,

Got me in my feelings

You know where I would go anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere

Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, I’ll go anywhere for you

[Verse 2 – Ms Banks]

Anything that you want me to do,

Baby know that I’m coming through

I’m busy but I’d make time for you all for you, you wanna do

I know that you wanna have your way,

On your face let me know how it tastes

Anytime, any day, any place

Yo, I’ve be hollering at you all night,

You know I’m tryna get that good pipe

You Ain’t an Opps till its onsight

You’re like the Obe to my white Rice

Night your babe, really I’m just tryna get paid

If I love you take it to your grave

Tryna be your number one Marlian

If you be my Ken, I can get Barbie on

[Chorus]

You got something different

Now you share my vision,

Got me in my feelings

You know where I would go anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere

Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, I’ll go anywhere for you

[Verse 3 – Naira Marley]

I show you off, hold you down, take you out, fly you out

Bust down rollie, Drop top Bentley,

SK resting, Lord forgiven

Slim thick big butt yeah

I buy you new bag yeah

I buy you new bag, shey you tire,

Girl you too fine….

[Chorus]

You got something different

Now you share my vision,

Got me in my feelings

You know where I would go anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere

Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, I’ll go anywhere for you

