[Lyrics] Naira Marley – “Anywhere” ft. Ms Banks

Naira Marley ft. Ms Banks – “Anywhere Lyrics“
[Chorus]
You got something different
Now you share my vision,
Got me in my feelings
You know where I would go anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere
Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, I’ll go anywhere for you
[Verse 1 – Naira Marley]
I’ll go anywhere for you,
I’ll spend my cash on you
I’ll even wait for you,
I’ll leave the rest to you girly
Mans not ugly and mans not hot,
Slim waist with a big fat butt
Take you home no if no but,
In your windpipe that’s insta-shot
[Chorus]
You got something different
Now you share my vision,
Got me in my feelings
You know where I would go anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere
Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, I’ll go anywhere for you
[Verse 2 – Ms Banks]
Anything that you want me to do,
Baby know that I’m coming through
I’m busy but I’d make time for you all for you, you wanna do
I know that you wanna have your way,
On your face let me know how it tastes
Anytime, any day, any place
Yo, I’ve be hollering at you all night,
You know I’m tryna get that good pipe
You Ain’t an Opps till its onsight
You’re like the Obe to my white Rice
Night your babe, really I’m just tryna get paid
If I love you take it to your grave
Tryna be your number one Marlian
If you be my Ken, I can get Barbie on
[Chorus]
You got something different
Now you share my vision,
Got me in my feelings
You know where I would go anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere
Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, I’ll go anywhere for you
[Verse 3 – Naira Marley]
I show you off, hold you down, take you out, fly you out
Bust down rollie, Drop top Bentley,
SK resting, Lord forgiven
Slim thick big butt yeah
I buy you new bag yeah
I buy you new bag, shey you tire,
Girl you too fine….
[Chorus]
You got something different
Now you share my vision,
Got me in my feelings
You know where I would go anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere
Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, anywhere, I’ll go anywhere for you
