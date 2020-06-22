[Lyrics] Fireboy DML – “New York City Girl”

STREAM MP3

Fireboy DML – “New York City Girl Lyrics“

Fine girl from New York City

I don’t mind if you gimme chance

Can i have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summertime

Run away with me

I don’t care if you got a man

Can i have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summertime

She just came into town last month

And she won’t be around that long

I just wanna have a good time

Maybe once, maybe two times

She got the prettiest smile

And she got the wittiest mind

So before you catch that flight

Can i have a wickedest whine

Fine girl from New York City

I don’t mind if you gimme chance

Can i have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summertime

Run away with me

I don’t care if you got a man

Can i have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summertime

Yeah

She makes me sing

She always got me acting high

But she’s like the wind,

She’s just a traveler passing by

Maybe in another life

These feelings won’t die

Before you catch that flight

Can i have a kiss one time, time

Fine girl from New York City

I don’t mind if you gimme chance

Can i have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summertime

Run away with me

I don’t care if you got a man

Can i have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summertime

Fine girl from New York City

I don’t mind if you gimme chance

Can i have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summertime

Run away with me

I don’t care if you got a man

Can i have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summertime.

