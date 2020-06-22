Categories
[Lyrics] Fireboy DML – “New York City Girl”

Fireboy DML New York City Girl

Fireboy DML – “New York City Girl Lyrics

Fine girl from New York City
I don’t mind if you gimme chance
Can i have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summertime
Run away with me
I don’t care if you got a man
Can i have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summertime

She just came into town last month
And she won’t be around that long
I just wanna have a good time
Maybe once, maybe two times

She got the prettiest smile
And she got the wittiest mind
So before you catch that flight
Can i have a wickedest whine

Fine girl from New York City
I don’t mind if you gimme chance
Can i have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summertime
Run away with me
I don’t care if you got a man
Can i have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summertime

Yeah
She makes me sing
She always got me acting high
But she’s like the wind,
She’s just a traveler passing by

Maybe in another life
These feelings won’t die
Before you catch that flight
Can i have a kiss one time, time

Fine girl from New York City
I don’t mind if you gimme chance
Can i have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summertime
Run away with me
I don’t care if you got a man
Can i have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summertime

Fine girl from New York City
I don’t mind if you gimme chance
Can i have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summertime
Run away with me
I don’t care if you got a man
Can i have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summertime.

