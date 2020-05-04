[Lyrics] Ceeza Milli – “Stranger” ft. Terri

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

Ceeza Milli ft. Terri – “Stranger Lyrics“

I fell in love in love with a stranger

I fell in love in love with a stranger

I fell in love with a stranger

She no get no time and my money no change her

I fell in love with a stranger aah

You know say dirty boy dey here so

You the only one that I see for my radar

Na you the only I see na so

I just want to make you my main girl

Girl enjoy go bad if you check my side o

Girl e no go bad

Girl e no go bad if you look my side

Yea yeah

Girl e no go bad if you check my side

Ouuh baby baby baby

Girl e no go bad if you look my side

Oh yeah oh yeah

[Ceeza Milli Verse]

You know have been to many places

You know have seen so many faces

So many different races

Girl you know I got a thing for you

Been around a nien tag

You know there nothing I ain’t gon buy

Girl I’ll never let you pass me by

You the type of girl I know that money gon buy

But e no go bad if you check myside o

Oh yeah

Girl e no go if you check myside o

Girl I no go mind if you check my side o bae

E no go bad if you check my side

[Terri’s Verse]

Wake up wake up them fi know dat

Them want make we break up break up but then no no say

Say na your love e they ginger me

And say my love e go ginger you o

Wake up wake up them fi know dat

Dem want make we break up break up dem fi know dat, no

Talk to me nice baby

We gat to keep it on the low

Girl enjoy go bad if you check my side o

Girl e no go bad

Girl e no go bad if you look my side

Yea yeah

Girl e no go bad if you check my side o

Ouuh baby baby

Girl e no go bad if you look my side

Oh yeah oh yeah

I fell in love in love with a stranger

I fell in love with a stranger

She no get no time and my money no change her

I fell in love with a stranger

You know say Terri boy dey here so

You the only one that I see for my radar

Ceeza Milliana say

Ouch yeah

