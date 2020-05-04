[Lyrics] Ceeza Milli – “Stranger” ft. Terri

Ceeza Milli ft. Terri – “Stranger Lyrics“
I fell in love in love with a stranger
I fell in love in love with a stranger
I fell in love with a stranger
She no get no time and my money no change her
I fell in love with a stranger aah
You know say dirty boy dey here so
You the only one that I see for my radar
Na you the only I see na so
I just want to make you my main girl
Girl enjoy go bad if you check my side o
Girl e no go bad
Girl e no go bad if you look my side
Yea yeah
Girl e no go bad if you check my side
Ouuh baby baby baby
Girl e no go bad if you look my side
Oh yeah oh yeah
[Ceeza Milli Verse]
You know have been to many places
You know have seen so many faces
So many different races
Girl you know I got a thing for you
Been around a nien tag
You know there nothing I ain’t gon buy
Girl I’ll never let you pass me by
You the type of girl I know that money gon buy
But e no go bad if you check myside o
Oh yeah
Girl e no go if you check myside o
Girl I no go mind if you check my side o bae
E no go bad if you check my side
[Terri’s Verse]
Wake up wake up them fi know dat
Them want make we break up break up but then no no say
Say na your love e they ginger me
And say my love e go ginger you o
Wake up wake up them fi know dat
Dem want make we break up break up dem fi know dat, no
Talk to me nice baby
We gat to keep it on the low
Girl enjoy go bad if you check my side o
Girl e no go bad
Girl e no go bad if you look my side
Yea yeah
Girl e no go bad if you check my side o
Ouuh baby baby
Girl e no go bad if you look my side
Oh yeah oh yeah
I fell in love in love with a stranger
I fell in love with a stranger
She no get no time and my money no change her
I fell in love with a stranger
You know say Terri boy dey here so
You the only one that I see for my radar
Ceeza Milliana say
Ouch yeah
