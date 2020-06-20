[Lyrics] Bad Boy Timz – “MJ” (Remix) ft. Mayorkun

Bad Boy Timz x Mayorkun – “MJ (Remix) Lyrics“
[Intro]
Of Lagos
(Original)
Ge ge
Yannur
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
Gbese lekan kan
Timz, Badboy
Of la la
Of Lagos
Gbas gbos
Yannur
This bread no be Agege
[Chorus]
Gbese le?kan?kan
Jijo Mara ba?o
O jijo, fese jo
Baby go down?low oh
Gbese Lekan kan
Jijo Mara ba o
Jijo Fuji mi o
Baby go down o
[Post-Chorus]
O de ke gbese bi ti Micheal Jackson
Love me baby I’m not asking o
O de ke gbese bi ti Micheal Jackson
Following baby I’m still sear..
Gbese Lekan kan
Jijo Mara ba o
O jijo, fese jo
Baby go down low oh
Gbese Lekan kan
Jijo Mara ba o
Jijo Fuji mi o
Baby go down oh
[Verse 1 – BadBoyTimz]
Ife ti mo ni si e, Omo na solid gold o
No be China gold o
I getti money Omo no be borrow pose o
Shebi na me dem sabi
Shebi na u dem kolobi, I want to touch you o
Shebi na u dem Delay
Before the matter go late, I gas come find you
[Chorus]
(Gbese! Gbese!)
Gbese le kan kan
(Gbese! Gbese!, Ge gege)
Jijo Mara ba o Oh
(Gbese! Gbese!, Yannur)
O jijo, fese jo
(Lese! Kese!)
Baby go down lo oh
(Lese! Kese!)
Gbese Lekan kan
(Gbese! Gbese!)
Jijo Mara ba o (Oh)
Jijo Fuji mi o
(Of Lagos)
Baby go down oh
[Verse 2 – Mayorkun]
Sho de le gbese bi ti poco lee ?
And For these place they nor dey over do things
If you’re not careful
Imma take your girl and leave now, now
With some of the good guys
Awon temi Badboytimz
It’s a different pattern
And different lamba
Different type of style
In different colour
Different shape
Different type of size
And bad man got nothing on you
So why you nor go dance-ee?
Ko rora mi a gbese
[Outro]
(Gbese! Gbese!)
Gbese le kan kan
(Gbese! Gbese!, Ge gege)
Jijo Mara ba o Oh
(Gbese! Gbese!, o)
O jijo, fese jo
(Gbese! Gbese!, o)
Baby go down lo oh
(Lese! Kese!)
Gbese le kan kan
(Gbese! Gbese!, Ge gege)
Jijo Mara ba o Oh
(Gbese! Gbese!, o)
Jijo, fuji mi o
(Of Lagos)
Baby go down lo oh
(Ge ge)
Timi Jay On The Track
The post [Lyrics] Bad Boy Timz – “MJ” (Remix) ft. Mayorkun appeared first on tooXclusive.