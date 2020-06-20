[Lyrics] Bad Boy Timz – “MJ” (Remix) ft. Mayorkun

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

Bad Boy Timz x Mayorkun – “MJ (Remix) Lyrics“

[Intro]

Of Lagos

(Original)

Ge ge

Yannur

Gbese lekan kan

Timz, Badboy

Of la la

Of Lagos

Gbas gbos

Yannur

This bread no be Agege

[Chorus]

Gbese le?kan?kan

Jijo Mara ba?o

O jijo, fese jo

Baby go down?low oh

Gbese Lekan kan

Jijo Mara ba o

Jijo Fuji mi o

Baby go down o

[Post-Chorus]

O de ke gbese bi ti Micheal Jackson

Love me baby I’m not asking o

O de ke gbese bi ti Micheal Jackson

Following baby I’m still sear..

Gbese Lekan kan

Jijo Mara ba o

O jijo, fese jo

Baby go down low oh

Gbese Lekan kan

Jijo Mara ba o

Jijo Fuji mi o

Baby go down oh

[Verse 1 – BadBoyTimz]

Ife ti mo ni si e, Omo na solid gold o

No be China gold o

I getti money Omo no be borrow pose o

Shebi na me dem sabi

Shebi na u dem kolobi, I want to touch you o

Shebi na u dem Delay

Before the matter go late, I gas come find you

[Chorus]

(Gbese! Gbese!)

Gbese le kan kan

(Gbese! Gbese!, Ge gege)

Jijo Mara ba o Oh

(Gbese! Gbese!, Yannur)

O jijo, fese jo

(Lese! Kese!)

Baby go down lo oh

(Lese! Kese!)

Gbese Lekan kan

(Gbese! Gbese!)

Jijo Mara ba o (Oh)

Jijo Fuji mi o

(Of Lagos)

Baby go down oh

[Verse 2 – Mayorkun]

Sho de le gbese bi ti poco lee ?

And For these place they nor dey over do things

If you’re not careful

Imma take your girl and leave now, now

With some of the good guys

Awon temi Badboytimz

It’s a different pattern

And different lamba

Different type of style

In different colour

Different shape

Different type of size

And bad man got nothing on you

So why you nor go dance-ee?

Ko rora mi a gbese

[Outro]

(Gbese! Gbese!)

Gbese le kan kan

(Gbese! Gbese!, Ge gege)

Jijo Mara ba o Oh

(Gbese! Gbese!, o)

O jijo, fese jo

(Gbese! Gbese!, o)

Baby go down lo oh

(Lese! Kese!)

Gbese le kan kan

(Gbese! Gbese!, Ge gege)

Jijo Mara ba o Oh

(Gbese! Gbese!, o)

Jijo, fuji mi o

(Of Lagos)

Baby go down lo oh

(Ge ge)

Timi Jay On The Track

