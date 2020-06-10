[Lyrics] B-Red – “Dance” ft. Mayorkun

B-Red ft. Mayorkun – “Dance Lyrics“
Intro
Gege
It’s B Red in the building
Of Lagos
Gege
Of lay lay lay
This Bread no be Agege
B-Red
Tell me how much you want I go pay (yeah)
Since i met you blessings came my way (yeah)
Calm down make we dey relate o (yeah)
Sha ti gate o ki won to wole
Baby girl your body na miracle
I no fit let you go tonight o
Calm down make we dey relate o
Sha ti gate o ki won to wole
Chorus
Dey tell me say the love e no go last
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
Oh nooo
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
Dey want to chase you away from my side Elebolo
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
I tell dem e no go possible
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
Mayorkun
Wan ba-by wetin you gimme chop
Wen they make me feel this way
Me i no dey dey like i dey so oo
Na you dey make me kolo o
Oh my friend when you go level up
No make me dey feel this way
Cos me i no goo go as i come so
Na me dey take you away
Hook
Shey you go tell me how much i go pay (yeah)
Since i met you blessings came my way (yeah)
Calm down make we dey relate o (yeah)
Sha ti gate o ki won to wole
Baby girl your body na miracle (gan ni o)
I no fit let you go tonight o
Calm down make we dey relate o
Sha ti gate o ki won to wole
Chorus
Dey tell me say the love e no go last
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
Uh nooo
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
Dey want to chase you away from my side Elebolo
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
I tell dem e no go possible
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
Bridge
It’s Bred in the building
Gege this bread no be agege
Wan bae-by of Lagos
Make me feel this way
Me i no dey dey like i dey so
Na you dey make me kolo
Hook
Tell me how much you want I go pay (yeah)
Since i met you blessings came my way (yeah)
Calm down make we dey relate o (yeah)
Sha ti gate o ki won to wole
Baby girl your body na miracle
I no fit let you go tonight o
Calm down make we dey relate o
Sha ti gate o ki won to wole
Chorus
Dey tell me say the love e no go last
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
Oh nooo
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
Dey want to chase you away from my side Elebolo
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
I tell dem e no go possible
I tell dem e no possible lai lai
Outro
Na you, baby girl na you
Na you, nobody but you (girl,girl)
For you I go be for you
Na you baby girl na you (gege)
Na you nobody but you (girl,girl)
It’s STG
For you I go be for you
Gege this Bread no be Agege
MagicBoi take it easy on the beat
