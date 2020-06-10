[Lyrics] B-Red – “Dance” ft. Mayorkun

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

B-Red ft. Mayorkun – “Dance Lyrics“

Intro

Gege

It’s B Red in the building

Of Lagos

Gege

Of lay lay lay

This Bread no be Agege

B-Red

Tell me how much you want I go pay (yeah)

Since i met you blessings came my way (yeah)

Calm down make we dey relate o (yeah)

Sha ti gate o ki won to wole

Baby girl your body na miracle

I no fit let you go tonight o

Calm down make we dey relate o

Sha ti gate o ki won to wole

Chorus

Dey tell me say the love e no go last

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

Oh nooo

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

Dey want to chase you away from my side Elebolo

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

I tell dem e no go possible

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

Mayorkun

Wan ba-by wetin you gimme chop

Wen they make me feel this way

Me i no dey dey like i dey so oo

Na you dey make me kolo o

Oh my friend when you go level up

No make me dey feel this way

Cos me i no goo go as i come so

Na me dey take you away

Hook

Shey you go tell me how much i go pay (yeah)

Since i met you blessings came my way (yeah)

Calm down make we dey relate o (yeah)

Sha ti gate o ki won to wole

Baby girl your body na miracle (gan ni o)

I no fit let you go tonight o

Calm down make we dey relate o

Sha ti gate o ki won to wole

Chorus

Dey tell me say the love e no go last

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

Uh nooo

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

Dey want to chase you away from my side Elebolo

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

I tell dem e no go possible

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

Bridge

It’s Bred in the building

Gege this bread no be agege

Wan bae-by of Lagos

Make me feel this way

Me i no dey dey like i dey so

Na you dey make me kolo

Hook

Tell me how much you want I go pay (yeah)

Since i met you blessings came my way (yeah)

Calm down make we dey relate o (yeah)

Sha ti gate o ki won to wole

Baby girl your body na miracle

I no fit let you go tonight o

Calm down make we dey relate o

Sha ti gate o ki won to wole

Chorus

Dey tell me say the love e no go last

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

Oh nooo

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

Dey want to chase you away from my side Elebolo

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

I tell dem e no go possible

I tell dem e no possible lai lai

Outro

Na you, baby girl na you

Na you, nobody but you (girl,girl)

For you I go be for you

Na you baby girl na you (gege)

Na you nobody but you (girl,girl)

It’s STG

For you I go be for you

Gege this Bread no be Agege

MagicBoi take it easy on the beat

