Lyon-Juve UCL Last 16 Rematch Reportedly Been Scheduled For August 8

The second leg of Juventus’ Champions League Last-16 tie with Olympique Lyonnais has reportedly been scheduled for August 8.

UEFA is keen to complete its club competitions, with a start date of August mooted to coincide with the end of domestic campaigns.

Now, RMC Sport cites ‘sources close to UEFA’ that claim a meeting was held between officials of the governing body and Presidents of leading European sides this morning.

As per those sources, UEFA announced its intention to hold the second leg of Juve’s Round-of-16 tie with Lyon on August 8, providing it was safe enough to do so.

However, there is still no word on the format of the remaining rounds and whether they will retain two legs.

The Bianconeri trail 1-0 from the first leg and are due to play at home in the return fixture.

