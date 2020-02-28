Lyon close to signing Simon

Our Reporter

NIGERIA international forward Moses Simon has emerged as a top transfer target for teams in Europe following his scintillating performances for Nantes where he is on loan from Laliga side Levante.

So far he has nine goals and eight assists with the 24 year old scoring in his last three games and it has sparked more interest in his service with rumours from France suggesting teams like Hertha Berlin, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich.

Despite the interest, the forward and his representatives have held preliminary talks with Lyon only as they are the team that have backed their interest with an official approach.

Lyon want to sign Simon in the summer from Nantes who are expected to pay his release clause of €5m to Levante before selling him for a fee in the region of around €25m in the summer.

Although Simon is keen on playing in England, his advisers don’t want him to leave Ligue 1 now and they are pushing him to accept the offer from Lyon in the summer ahead of the other teams.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

