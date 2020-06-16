Luka Modric Reveals His Plans After His Playing Days At Real Madrid Is Over

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has revealed his plans after his playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu comes to an end.

The Los Blancos star made it clear in an interview with La Gazzetta hello Sport, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager revealed that he will play two more seasons at the top flight and then attending a coaching course to pursue a coaching career in football.

“I am sure I can play at a high level for another two years, after that we will see. I would like to finish my career at Real Madrid, but it will also depend on the club.

After that, I will attend a coaching course,” Modric said.

The midfielder is the oldest in the Real Madrid dressing room at the age of 34, and his contract expires in a year, on June 30, 2021.

“I feel like a normal person who loves modesty and moderation. I am persistent. My teammates in Madrid call me ‘vinagre’ (vinegar) because I do not accept defeat in training,” said the Croatian captain.

He said that he would continue to play for Croatia, which is expected to play in the European Championships next summer.

“For us, the national team is more than football. As a player, and a coach, I would be honoured to be there,” he noted.

Modric was an integral part of the Real Madrid squad that won Champions League four times in five years including the three consecutive wins.

