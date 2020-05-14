Lufthansa first to land as Lithuania resumes passenger flights

Passenger flights in and out of Lithuania have resumed after a break of more than a month and a half during the coronavirus pandemic.

German airline Lufthansa had a flight from Frankfurt to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Wednesday afternoon with more than 150 passengers.

A similar number of passengers flew the other way from Vilnius to Frankfurt later in the evening, local media reported.

The passengers had to undergo a medical check after landing and wait around 40 minutes before leaving the airport, the reports said.

They must now quarantine for two weeks.

Visitors were not allowed to enter the airport, only those with tickets.

Strict hygiene and clearance rules had to be observed.

Lufthansa is the first airline to resume regular flights to the Baltic nation and will offer three flights a week between Frankfurt and Vilnius.

Flights from approved destinations by the government have been allowed to land in Lithuania since May 10.

The cabinet in Vilnius also allowed Latvian airline Air Baltic to resume flights from Vilnius to Riga (Latvia) and Tallinn (Estonia) on Wednesday.

According to the head of Lithuanian airports, several other airlines have also made applications.

Lithuania has so far recorded 1,505 infections with the novel coronavirus and 54 deaths.

The government had declared a state of emergency and put the country under quarantine until May 31.

(dpa/NAN)

