Richman Emelego Adiela AKA LUDBASH KASH is an Omoku artist based in Port-Harcourt. Here is his frist single titled “CHICHI” which was produced by KOVEHNABEAT.

https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ludbash-Chichi-Prod-by-Kovehnabeat.mp3

