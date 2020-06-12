Luckydchampion – “Shalewa”

Luckydchampion is a Nigerian Afro pop star in Lagos city Originated from Anambra State. IZUORAH LUCKY UGOCHUKWU well known as luckydchampion is a graduate of Madonna university Okija.
The trending hit track “Shalewa” by luckydchampion has been one of the best song played this month.
This wonderful music comes after the release of debut single ONYEOMA produced by Youngzy, SHALEWA is now doing great in all digital platform worldwide (STREAM)…
Listen and Enjoy!
Follow @luckydchampion @luckyboyzmusic on instagram/twitter
