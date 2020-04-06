LSETF announces moratorium on loans to beneficiaries

Our Reporter

THE Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has announced a moratorium on loan repayment obligations for the beneficiaries of all its loan and Hub financing Programmes designed for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and technology start-ups in the state.

The relief and palliative measure, which targets over 11,000 MSMEs in the Programme takes into cognisance the impact of the shutdown on businesses.

The shut-down is in compliance with the social distancing directives by the State and Federal Governments in the effort to tackle the pandemic and prevent the chain of transmission from person-to-person contacts in public places.

Also, in compliance with the social distancing directives and the consequential cessation of all movement in the State, LSETF will be suspending for a month, its “Lagos Innovates Workspace Vouchers Program”, aimed at supporting and facilitating access to well-equipped workspaces and learnings for potential innovators and founders of start-ups in the Lagos tech ecosystem.

