Categories
News

LSETF announces moratorium on loans to beneficiaries

Our Reporter

 

THE Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has announced a moratorium on loan repayment obligations for the beneficiaries of all its loan and Hub financing Programmes designed for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and technology start-ups in the state.

The relief and palliative measure, which targets over 11,000 MSMEs in the Programme takes into cognisance the impact of the shutdown on businesses.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

The shut-down is in compliance with the social distancing directives by the State and Federal Governments in the effort to tackle the pandemic and prevent the chain of transmission from person-to-person contacts in public places.

Trending Now!  UK’s Queen Elizabeth Invokes WW2 Spirit: We can Defeat The Coronavirus

Also, in compliance with the social distancing directives and the consequential cessation of all movement in the State, LSETF will be suspending for a month, its “Lagos Innovates Workspace Vouchers Program”, aimed at supporting and facilitating access to well-equipped workspaces and learnings for potential innovators and founders of start-ups in the Lagos tech ecosystem.

 

 

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!