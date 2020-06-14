Lovers Found Dead In A Room In Imo (Disturbing Photos)

A woman identified as Cynthia Obieshi and a man identified as Samuel Osuji was found dead in a lodge in Owerri, Imo State.

The statement reads,

“On the 14/06/2020, at about 0900 hrs, acting on a report recieved at the Police station, operatives of the Divisional Police hqrs, Nekede/Ihiagwa Division moved to room 19 Vic-Mic lodge situated around JMJ Bus stop, broke into the room and found the lifeless body of one CYNTHIA OBIESHI “F” and one SAMUEL OSUJI “M”.”

“It was revealed that the said CYNTHIA visited her boyfriend late SAMUEL on the 13/6/2020,and passed the night but unfortunately both of them couldn’t wake up the next morning.”

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the above diseased persons may have died as result of drug consumption.”

“Meanwhile, the corpses has been deposited in the morgue, while investigation is in progress. “

