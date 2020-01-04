Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his British rapper girlfriend, Stefflon Don were spotted hanging out at a beach in Lagos at night.

The celebrity couple has been spotted together at various events in Nigeria over the course of the festive period and their love seems to be waxing stronger with each passing day.

In the new video that just surfaced online, the two music couple were seen all loved up at the beach.

Watch the video below:-

The post LOVE SWEET OO!! Burna Boy And Stefflon Don Hangout At The Beach (Watch Video) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...