Los Blancos Hero Tells Donny Van De Beek To Shun A Move To Real Madrid And Manchester United

Los Blancos hero Rafael Van der Vaart has told Donny van de Beek to shun a move to Real Madrid and Manchester United and favour a move to Germany.

The midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester United and Real Madrid in the past few months. However, van der Vaart is unsure whether van de Beek would have the best time at those clubs, given the midfield players they already possess.

He told Football Orenje: “His transfer to Real Madrid does not seem to get off the ground. Real Madrid is really a difficult club.

“I would think it would be a shame if he is not allowed to play there. That is of no use to us with the Dutch national team.

“It would be better for him to go to a club that has a bit more feeling for players and a slightly clearer idea with him.

“But then you must say ‘no’ to that beautiful white shirt.”

He went on to stay: “I would think Bayern Munich is a very nice club for him, just like Borussia Dortmund.”

Van der Vaart played for Real Madrid for two seasons spanning from 2008-2010 and also won the Spanish Super Cup, the Dutch attacker won the Spanish Supercopa de Espana.

source:- fcnaija

