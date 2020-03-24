Lord Sky – “Corona Virus” (Everybody Sanitize)

Serial hitmaker – Lord Sky returns with another playtime music, this around he made fun out of “Corona Virus”.

Music producer, composer and mix/mastering engineer, Lord Sky dishes out a banging tune tagged “Corona Virus” to ease our mind. This song is to reduce the Corona panic that is going round social media.

The Fire Department (owned by Rudeboy) in house producer delivered an afrobeat banger with the compilation of Cardi B’s Corona rant, Yemi Alade’s Everybody Sanitize comic skit and Peruzzi’s ‘Coloma Vilus’ comic video.

Listen to Lord Sky’s trending hit ‘Corona Virus’ full version below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Lord-Sky-CoronaVirus.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

He also made a comic video and comes with some funny dance steps to entertain everybody. Watch and Enjoy below

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

