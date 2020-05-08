Lockdown: Wike Orders Auction Of Seized Vehicles

Rivers State Government hereby warns residents of Ward 20, Amadi-Ama in Port Harcourt Local Government Area and Mgbuosimini, Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to desist from flouting government directives on lockdown .

Government will deal decisively with the residents of these areas if they are found to default again.

Anyone parading exemption letters except the one issued by the Governor is doing so at his or her own risk as such permits are invalid.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice has been directed to auction all the vehicles that violated the lockdown order.

Members of the public who are interested to buy the auctioned vehicles are to watch out for details in The Sun, The Nation and Vanguard Newspapers.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

May 7,2020

