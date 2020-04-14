Lockdown: More woes for tourism industry (2)

In this concluding part of his series on the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, Assistant Editor CHIKODI OKEREOCHA gives more insights and predicts that bouncing back will be slow

OTHER states originally not included in the lockdown order by President Buhari have since joined the fray in a bid to contain the rampaging virus.

For instance, following the confirmation of five suspected cases of the COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel announced a total cessation of movements and prohibition of all events of any nature in the state for 14 days.

Similarly, Delta State government ordered the lockdown and restriction of movement. Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki also signed the Quarantine Regulations. This was pursuant to Section 8 of the Quarantine Act, the Public Health Law and other legislation to firm up its response framework to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has also ordered the complete shutdown of Ogbete Main Market, for non-compliance with directive to traders to vacate the market as part of efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Be it self-quarantine, isolation, social distancing or total lockdown, The Nation learnt that these measures have come to stay, pending the containment of the virus. However, such measures are laced with inevitable economic impacts, particularly for the tourism industry.

The point is that as more people self-isolate and cut down on international and even domestic travels, in compliance to national and state directive aimed at containing the spread of the virus, operators along the value chain count their loses.

Lockdown compounds tourism’s woes

Home to an estimated 20 million people, Lagos is Nigeria’s commercial/financial hub; Ogun State, an industrial hub, came under the lockdown order because of its contiguity to Lagos, and the high traffic between it and Lagos. Abuja, on the other hand, is the nation’s capital and seat of government.

The total lockdown of Lagos and its contiguous Ogun, as well as Abuja, has compounded the woes of operators in the hospitality/tourism industry. From the initial postponement of events, conferences, conventions and sporting events, music concerts, business meetings, wedding ceremonies and burials, among others, organisers have since announced total cancelations.

Several businesses have also shut down operations. Factories have closed. Most of their expatriates who form the bulk of customers or clients of hotels, resorts, transport services and tour operators have been flown back to their home countries in Europe and the United States of America (USA).

The mass exodus of the expatriates and the fact that the few who stayed back embraced social distancing and self-isolation have created a precarious business climate for restaurants, bars, cafes and other businesses dependent on guests.

Even before the total lockdown, panic-stricken Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, reportedly announced a partially shut down over the threat of Coronavirus. Its management said it scaled down by temporarily closing down at least seven of its services to minimize the threat of the virus.

But, the management later back-tracked, clarifying that contrary to reports that it shut down its operations over the coronavirus pandemic, it is still open for business, but scaled down its services to minimise the Coronavirus risk. It expressed regrets that its earlier statement had been highly misinterpreted and misunderstood.

According to the hotel, the decision to keep open Eko Signature Hotel, Eko Hotel, 1415 Seafood/Steakhouse, Kuramo Sports Cafe, Lagoon Breeze and Calabash Bar, only was in compliance with the government’s instructions on public gatherings.

It added that a significant number of its members of administrative staff have been advised to work from home in a bid to check the spread of the disease.

Mitigating the damage

The FTAN has since embarked on sensitisation visits to tourism facilities in Nigeria, beginning with Abuja on March 19, 2020. Rabo said the sensitisation became necessary in view of the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

The association’s move to mitigate the damage on the industry via sensitisation resonates with the efforts of UNWTO, which, since the start of the current crisis, has been working closely with the wider UN system, including directly alongside W.H.O. to guide the sector by issuing key recommendations for both high-level leaders and individual tourists.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said the Organisation, in a bid to better consolidate and strengthen the response, established the Global Tourism Crisis Committee. It was formed as UNWTO prepares to launch a global guide for recovery.

The UNWTO-led Committee will hold regular virtual meetings, reflecting the need for coordinated and efficient action by the private and public sectors, governments, international financing institutions, and the United Nations.

While reiterating that tourism is the economic sector that has been hardest hit by COVID-19, UNWTO said in the coming days, it will release a set of recommendations for recovery. The document will highlight the steps governments and other authorities need to take to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector and to then accelerate recovery.

Pololikashvili said mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on tourism was necessary because “it is clear that millions of jobs within the sector are at risk of being lost.”

He also said: “Around 80 per cent of all tourism businesses are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the sector has been leading the way in providing employment and other opportunities for women, youths and rural communities.

Indeed, tourism is widely acknowledged by experts and operators as Nigeria’s untapped lever of economic growth, because of its vast potential to contribute to the economy in areas such as provision of employment opportunities for the people, source of revenue generation for operators in the industry and source of income to all the levels of government through taxes, levies and charges.

The industry is also a major source of foreign exchange earnings through the goods and services provided to foreign visitors. In fact, the value chain of Nigeria’s tourism economy is mind-boggling.

From hotel to restaurant, transportation, destination management, souvenir production, packaging of carnivals, festivals and cultural promotions, among others, the opportunities of leveraging this key growth sector to create jobs, shore up revenue and add to the nation’s GDP are limitless.

This was why tourism was one of the key growth sectors upon which the Federal Government anchored its hope of diversifying the economy.

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, tourism has become a focal point for the government hence, the resuscitation of the Committee on the Presidential Council on Tourism to engender the sector’s rapid development through policy directions.

Through the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), the Federal Government has also been partnering with stakeholders to promote domestic tourism while developing the right template to attract foreign tourists.

Unfortunately, however, the strategic push to reposition tourism to drive the on-going diversification has come under serious threat, following the imposition of a wide-range of travel restrictions and other measures put in place to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Despite the COVID-19 threat, the CEO of Empire Travels, Ahmed Ojuolape, is not swayed, insisting that although it has slowed things down, it can’t stop tourism. “Tourism is the way to go if government is serious about boosting revenue generation, and this COVID-19 pandemic is only a passing phase that will soon fade away,’’ he said.

Ojuolape, who is also a member of NATOP, however, called on government to support tour operators by creating an environment conducive to boost the tourism sector.

“Tour operators should not be subjected to harsh, multiple taxes that could have negative effect on our business.

“We are the ones that know the business of tourism and how to sell our local tourist sites to foreign tourists. Government’s support in terms of friendly regulations and policies will go a long way in developing and promoting our tourism sector,” he pleaded.

Will government heed the plea and prevent impending total collapse of the tourism industry under the weight of the rampaging COVID-19?

While answer to this poser remains a conjecture, what is clear is that the situation is dicey, particularly for the tourism sector, where operators were already battling with myriad security challenges before the deadly virus added to the mix.

Concluded

